Heart of the High Plains: March of Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I don’t even know if I’d have my baby to be honest. To come out of that scary situation on top is unbelievable,” said Chelsea Smith, March of Dimes Ambassador Family.

Slim to none, those are the chances the Smith family were given when they’re now six-year-old son Talyon, was given to survive.

At around 23 weeks into the pregnancy, the Smiths were given some not-so-good news.

“I had an infection in my uterus which wouldn’t allow me to hold him any longer. We found it at about 23 weeks but once we found it, it was just a couple of days later and he was born. Talyon was born at 24 weeks. He weighed one pound, 12 ounces. So we spent 122 days in the NICU at BSA. A one pound baby, the likelihood of a one pound baby surviving was super low,” said Smith.

Birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy is considered premature. Complications from premature births are the number one cause of deaths of babies in the United States.

But through the support of March of Dimes, the Smiths have beaten those odds.

“March of Dimes comes into play with newborn screenings. The vaccinations that these babies get when they’re born.The support that I got from March of Dimes while going through the NICU was unbelievable. They made me feel like we weren’t the only ones that had a one pound baby. They gave me stories. They gave me hope, courage that we’ll make it out and we’ll be ok and we definitely were so that helped,” said Smith.

So how would the Smiths describe their son Talyon?

“Talyon is wild. Talyon is a full on boy. He loves dirt bikes. He rides motorcycles,” said Smith.

“I actually ride a dirt bike,” said Talyon.

“He actually rides a dirt bike. He loves monster trucks. He’s a normal six year old. We have no setbacks. We have no learning disabilities. We have nothing. The continued support of March of Dimes is exactly what we needed,” said Smith.

The Smiths have been chosen as the ambassador family this year for the March of Dimes.

For more information on March of Dimes and how you can help out with some of their events including the Sunshine for Charlotte Virtual 5K, click here: https://signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org/Event.aspx?EventId=21317