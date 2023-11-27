AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — People from around the world have holiday traditions they participate in every year that help get them into the holiday spirit, and that includes the Lone Star Ballet.

The ballet has performed “The Nutcracker” for the Amarillo area every year for decades and they plan to keep that tradition alive by performing “The Nutcracker” at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium on Dec. 8-10.

“It just brings in the holiday season for Amarillo and the surrounding communities and kids really enjoy it and have fun with it,” said Roxann Seaton, Lone Star Ballet academy director and ballet mistress, “It’s just a holiday tradition that we’ve done for so long and it just brings in that holiday spirit.”

Seaton said you can expect to see a high-energy performance.

“Lots of bright sets and costumes, very energetic dancing, and just an overall good time,” she said.

According to Seaton, there are currently 100 performers participating in “The Nutcracker” this year. She said there is a lot of work that goes into putting on the performances.

“Lots and lots of rehearsals, late nights, long Saturdays, and Sundays sometimes. Lots and lots of people in the studio at one time just trying to get everything finished up and choreography given to them and everything else,” she said.

Seaton said tickets to see “The Nutcracker” can be purchased in-person, online here, or by calling the Panhandle Tickets box office at 806-378-3096.

The Lone Star Ballet also has another performance coming up in the spring. The ballet will be performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the performing arts center on April 12-13, 2024.

For more information about the Lone Star Ballet’s upcoming performances, visit the ballet’s website.