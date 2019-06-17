Heart of the High Plains

Heart of the High Plains: Local Approach to Cancer Care

Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation to Host Our Colors Run Together

Our Colors Run Together 5K & Fun Run

Saturday, June 22nd
9 a.m.
Amarillo College
$20- $45
amaruntogether.com

 

Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is proud to present the Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1 mile fun run/walk-- an event to celebrate, remember and honor all those affected by cancer.

Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is a community health foundation serving Amarillo and the upper 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

The mission of HCHF is to reduce the burden of cancer and to promote and serve the healthcare needs of residents living in Amarillo and surrounding communities. The foundations focus is on providing the region with quality cancer care, cancer prevention, cancer detection, and supportive care and survivorship.

SPF806 is a new sunscreen initiative through HCHF

Provides FREE sunscreen for visitors to Palo Duro Canyon State Park, 12 sunscreen dispensers are stationed throughout the park. Both Amarillo City pools have dispensers with hourly reminders to apply or re-apply. New dispensers have been placed at the Amarillo Zoo, Amarillo Tennis Center, Ross Rogers Golf Course, Comanche Trails Golf Course, Medi Park Splash Pad, Worford Center, Memorial Park, City of Canyon Waterpark and the Maverick Club. There is also SunSmart America curriculum provided to all 55 AISD schools, grades K - 8

 

Top 5 Cancer Diagnosis in Potter Randall County:

1. Lung

2. Breast

3. Prostate

4. Colo-Rectal

5. Skin

Top 5 Cancer Diagnosis in Top 26 Texas Panhandle Counties:

1. Breast

2. Lung

3. Prostate

4. Colo-Rectal

5. Skin

 

 

