Heart of the High Plains: Living Day by Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One in 10 babies in the United States will be born premature. For the Williams family, they experienced premature births twice.

Jamie Williams, March of Dimes Ambassador said, “It was by far the scariest time of our lives. In that moment, you realize nothing else matters but my family.”

Jacob and Jamie Williams have two boys, Luke and Bennett. Luke was born at 25 weeks and Bennett was born at 32 weeks. Both boys had 50% chance of survival.

Birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy is considered premature. Complications from premature births are the number one cause of death of babies in the United States.

Jamie explained, “I never really knew how important these numbers were until numbers were you know, a matter of life and death for our child.”

Now, Luke is 8 years old and Bennett is 6 years old. Both boys are happy and healthy. Jacob and Jamie contribute their health to the education and medical advancements provided by the March of Dimes.

Locally, March of Dimes raises funds and awareness through fundraisers such as their annual Signature Chefs Gala and Auction. This year, Jacob, Jamie, Luke, and Bennett are being recognized as the ambassador family.

Carla O’Neal, March of Dimes Amarillo Senior Development Director said, “We’ll ask people to give from their hearts and give to fund the mission of the March of Dimes and help to someday put an end to premature birth.”

The Signature Chefs Gala and Auction is sold out, but you can still help fund the mission.

There is also a trip giveaway online. The trip includes a round trip stay in San Jose del Cabo. Tickets for a chance to win the trip are $75 each, and you can buy more than one. Only 250 tickets will be sold. The tickets will be drawn at the Signature Chefs Auction on September 21. To enter, click here.