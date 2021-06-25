Heart of the High Plains: Junior League of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) “What we do as an organization is train women as leaders,” Megan Zanchettin, President of Junior League of Amarillo.

Zanchettin has a passion for women leadership and community involvement.

“When it was established as a national organization was that of a Junior League women at that time in the 20s and 30s would join leagues where they volunteer at different aspects food banks soup kitchens the junior part of it is where we take women college age and train them as their first initial step into volunteering,” Zanchettin.

Today Zanchettin says the Junior League of Amarillo comprises of around 120 active members from 21 up to 60 years of age.

“We’re an equal opportunity and want everyone to be a part of our organization and kind of spread our wings through the community,” Zanchettin added.

For decades, the Junior League of Amarillo has held its meetings at the Shelton-Houghton house.

“It was donated by the Shelton-Houghtons to the Junior League of Amarillo. Currently we’re doing a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate it to put in a new kitchen different kind of meeting facilities,” Zanchettin said.

