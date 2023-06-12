AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three days before his junior year at Randall High School, John Michael Morrison would tragically lose his life in a car wreck.

But out of tragedy came a need to honor Morrison, after the accident, the Morrison family decided to take all donations from friends and family and create a scholarship fund and in May of 2020, they awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Randall High School graduating seniors who ran Cross Country and shared John Michael’s passion for long-distance running.

Shortly after in July 2020, the Morrison family held the inaugural John Michael Morrison Memorial 5K Run/Walk which benefited the scholarship fund. The proceeds from this event allowed the Morrison family to continue to award scholarships.

“When we’re able to hand these graduating seniors checks to continue their education, it’s very heartfelt, they need money right now and it’s just amazing just the community and god’s been able to bless us with to give back,” said Doug Morrison, John Michael Morrison’s father.

According to Doug, the John Michael Morrison Memorial Scholarship has given $63,000 to date and Amanda Morrison, John Michael Morrison’s mother added that at the end of the school year, they gave out $24,000 in scholarships with five $1,000 scholarships, two $5,000 Lighting Scholarships, and three $3,000 scholarships to any senior that’s a distance runner from Amarillo, Canyon, Boys Ranch, Bushland, and River Road.

“Because of the race and the success and just the support of the community, we’ve been able to increase our scholarships every year, because originally we thought we would just give it to Randall kids, but it has just been so successful that we have been able to reach out to the Amarillo area schools,” said Amanda.

Amanda said they added more scholarships to past recipients to help them as they continue their education.

“The legacy scholarship is for past recipients that are still running in college and excelling, so we will give a $5,000 scholarship to that person and the endurance scholarship is to a past recipient that is not running, but is still excelling in life and just working hard, just doing the things they are supposed to do,” said Doug.

Amanda said last year was the first year for the Legacy Scholarship and this year will be the first for the $3,000 Endurance Scholarship.

Doug added that they still hear about the impact their son made on people’s lives.

“For such an unassuming 17-year-old kid that touched so many lives and continues to touch lives, the stories we hear that people still tell stories of encounters that they had with him. Just little things that he did and made a difference in people’s lives is amazing,” said Doug.

Amanda said they have close to 300 people come out to the John Michael Morrison Memorial 5K Run/Walk year after year.

The Morrisons said it’s hard to put into words the impact of helping students reach the finish line.

“We don’t even think about it, we just feel we are doing what god laid out for us to do and just be able to bless these kids and just help them succeed,” said Amanda.

The John Michael Morrison Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be happening on July 22 at West Plains Junior High, starting with a program at 7:30 AM where the additional scholarships will be handed out and the race will start at 8:00 AM.

The early registration deadline is June 12th and the final registration deadline is July 19.