AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank has been serving those who are food insecure on the High Plains for more than four decades. They do this by providing food and educating people on various topics related to food.

Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank Zack Wilson, said the High Plains Food Bank exists because hunger exists on the High Plains.

“Our service area is 29 counties, which is roughly 30,000 square miles… we serve not only the Amarillo area, but our entire rural communities and we are also trying to focus on nutrition and some of the items that we are distributing as well,” said Wilson.

Besides collecting and distributing food to those who are food insecure, the food bank always helps in other ways to get food to people.

“We try to put food, first and foremost, food on the plates of folks that need it either directly or indirectly. So you know about our food distribution and what we do there, but we also help indirect way by helping folks who are in need of benefits helping them enroll in that, programs that they need, we have a lot of families and first-time folks, seniors, that also that need some additional help a month,” said Wilson, “We do food stamps, Medicaid, TANF (Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) all of these programs that also help families. On the nutrition side of things, we have a garden here in our facility and we not only try to grow fresh produce every single day, but we also incorporate nutrition education programs into that growth and continuing education classes that we offer to help consume what you grow. We get a lot of, ‘Hey, we received this food or, this produce is great, what do we do with it?’ So there is a cooking element involved, a preparation element involved, and so these are some other ways that we help to improve the lives of the folks that we are feeding.”

Wilson details what food items HPFB can take:

“We accept any donated food item. On the non-perishable side, if it’s a can, if it’s a box, if it’s not open like a can for example, or not dented, we can accept that. When it comes to, pretty much any other item, we can receive that and go through that. We have volunteers that help us go through and look at the integrity of each product that comes in, looking at the dates as well, and making sure it follows health guidelines so we can send it out. I always tell everyone if it’s of good quality, you can give it to us, and we can go through it and go from there. The only thing that we really don’t ask for on a regular basis is glass items, we don’t want those to break in transit or really anything they’re coming through,” said Wilson, “But really most items we do receive however are in a can or in a box, or in a package and those do help us send more food out every day… we have coolers and freezers here that we accept perishable food items, mostly the protein, produce side of the thing that you can’t see on our selves and that is actually higher demand from the individuals and families that we serve every day. We accept any of those perishable food items as long as they are packaged and have a label on them and that’s mainly where are retail partners come into play, who donate to us.”

Right now, Wilson said the High Plains Food Bank is in need of donated food.

“This year, the donated food environment is definitely down, really over the last 18 months. So, really any type of item we’ll take and accept. But some of the biggest movers right now; are peanut butter and cereal, there is a lot going on in the cereal aspect around the nation, so we’re at a shortage of that has been seen. There really a shortage of everything, so really donating food or donating the dollar will help us,” said Wilson.

Wilson added that one dollar can provide 13 meals.

“The donated food items that we have come in every day is what allows us to cut a lot of costs. If we had to purchase every single food item in our warehouse, it would really be expensive, but the value of a donated food item is what helps drives our costs down, thus we can do more with a dollar that is given to us,” said Wilson.

Wilson said as summer approaches, they are getting ready to help those who struggle during the warmer months.

“During the summer, we have a summer feeding program that we are about to launch here in the next month or so in the city of Amarillo and also Canyon as well. We are offering meals to go not only to kids but to families as well… we are still preparing meals for the summertime at some sights we are going to announce very soon. We are also looking at some additional summer feeding initiatives for families as well. We have our Senior Food Box Program that is continuing to grow not only here in Amarillo, but also in the surrounding areas because that is another huge demographic that is growing, especially in the summertime as well, many may not think that, but senior hunger does grow during that time. You got heat that sets in, you got utility bills, and just the general cost of living just way up for folks, especially on a fixed income,” added Wilson.

Wilson added that 2020 and COVID-19 changed the face of hunger on the High Plains.

“When 2020 hit and we had shutdowns and we had literally 20 times the amount of food assistance requests after spring break, when what we had just two weeks prior. It just shows you how quickly things can change with something like that,” said Wilson.

He said 2020 showed that food insecurity on the High Plains isn’t going anywhere and that folks across the panhandle can help them combat hunger.

“It opened up a new level of need. It raised the benchmark of the families that we serve a month and accepted that has not gone down to pre-covid levels. It can be 9,300 families a month to up to 10,000 a month which was 8,000 to 8,700 families a month prior to COVID and things have changed and in some cases permanently and the need is always there.”

Wilson said in the past two years, 500,000 pounds of food a month to up to 3 million pounds of food a month have been donated to the High Plains Food Bank.

Wilson added that the backbone of the HPFB is volunteers.

“We could have all of the donated food, as we did during COVID year come in and just stack up because we had no one to go through it. It’s those hands that help us go through and literally look at each item, even though it’s a tedious process, it literally helps put food on the table,” said Wilson.

He said if you would like to volunteer, donate, or need help, you can visit their website.