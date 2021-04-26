Heart of the High Plains: Heal the City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “This year we will actually celebrate seven years of providing acute and chronic medical care to the uninsured here in our community,” said Lisa Lloyd, Heal the City Development Director.

That, plain and simple, is the mission of Heal the City, which comes from humble beginnings.

“It started in a teeny tiny house to now we’re in an over 20,000 square foot building. We’re able to offer so many services to those individuals,” said Lloyd.

So what’s included?

“Acute care. We have our chronic care program called Shalom. Within Shalom, we have dental, vision, immunizations. We do labs on site. We have diagnostic testing. We do spiritual care. We also have a food program along with a very comprehensive wellness program which we are really excited about starting that back up again since we had to kind of shut things down during COVID,” said Lloyd.

As Lloyd mentioned, Heal the City has had to adjust during the pandemic as they saw an increase in acute care and shalom patients because of job loss.

“They lost their benefits. They were unable to pay out of pocket for medical care. Of course we’re taking all the precautions, wearing masks, taking temperatures at the doors, social distancing. We’ve gone to taking all the measures necessary in order to really make sure that our staff is safe. Our patients are safe during COVID,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd says their success would not be possible without the help of the community and all of the volunteers who gave their time to help out however they could.

Lloyd also says seeing patients go through their program just re-iterates that they’re doing is making a big difference.

“They really get a handle on their health. They’re able to secure jobs and then they graduate from our program. So it’s really just such a benefit for the community and we’re blessed to be able to be a part of it,” said Lloyd.

To better serve their patients, Heal the City also has an on-site pharmacy where they can receive their medications.

If you’d like to learn more about Heal the City and the programs they offer, click here: https://www.healthecityamarillo.com/