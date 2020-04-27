Heart of the High Plains: Heal the City offers health care to the uninsured

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For six years now, Heal the City has provided medical care to those without insurance.

“It’s such a blessing for me to come to work here every single day. To be able to tell our patients’ stories and to be able to communicate what’s happening with those that are in that situation financially,” said Lisa Lloyd, Heal the City Development Director.

Lloyd says Heal the City’s mission is a simple one.

“Provide quality medical care to the uninsured with compassion and dignity. Our vision is to do that and to share Christ’s love with our patients and our volunteers,” said Lloyd.

Heal the City is a free health clinic here in Amarillo for those without insurance. It all came about when Dr. Alan Keister returned home from a mission trip, where he began to ask if health care for the uninsured was a need in their community.

“How that was assessed started with doing some health fairs at some of the elementaries around town, the last one being at San Jacinto. In a matter of two and a half hours there were about 500 individuals that came through for just basic health checks,” said Lloyd.

Heal the City offers several different types of services for their patients including, acute, dental and vision care.

One of the more recent services they offer is the Shalom Chronic Care Clinic, which Lloyd says provides fitness classes and education for those chronically ill. But it also keeps them accountable.

“They’ve got skin in the game. They have to come to so many classes a month in order to maintain compliance. We want them to be on that journey to wellness,” said Lloyd.

As someone that’s used a free clinic before in her past, Lloyd understands what those that come through their doors are going through and wants to make sure they are provided with everything they need to live a full life.

“That is so incredibly important to me personally because they are acknowledged. They are heard. It’s just the dignity and the compassion and just saying that I’m just so glad that you’re here,” said Lloyd.

For more information on the services that Heal the City offers, click here: https://www.healthecityamarillo.com/