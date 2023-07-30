AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet Dr. Trey Bowen, the first full-time Physician at the Heal The City clinic in Amarillo.

“I’ll be providing primary care services. I will see all of the patients in the Shalom Program at least once a year to help support the nurse practitioners who are working here. And then additionally, any new patients who come in with any acute needs that aren’t part of the Shalom Program,” he said.

Dr. Bowen’s been with Heal The City for about a month now, and said one main motivator for him is serving underserved communities.

“One of my primary motivations for going into medicine was to work with populations that have for whatever reason struggled to have health care access. This has been a dream since I was 18,” he detailed.

He found the perfect place to serve at Heal The City.

“Our mission is to provide high quality medical care for the uninsured of our community,” said Dr. Alan Keister, founder of the Heal The City clinic. “To connect them to existing resources, and really to communicate the love of Christ to our patients and volunteers and employees alike.”

Dr. Keister told myhighplains.com that since opening in a small gym back in September 2014, it’s expanded to offer an array of services.

“We start with just an acute care visit, for patients who don’t have access to care, and we address their needs at that visit for sort of their acute needs and trying to help them through their most urgent matters,” he explained. HTC offers comprehensive care through its Shalom clinic, which Dr. Keister said is based off of a Hebrew word that encompasses wholeness or wellness.

“A comprehensive care clinic for those people who qualify for it. Everything from complete physicals, to medications to covering behavioral health needs, mental health needs, spiritual care, and then also, wellness. It’s a gratifying way, a gratifying way to be able to give back and to and to contribute to the good of our community,” he noted.

As for Dr. Bowen, “to be able to be there and to provide that support and to partner with those patients in their health, which is going to mean so much to me,” he said.

Better health and a more productive city one checkup at a time.

