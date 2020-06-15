Heart of the High Plains: Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Since its establishment in 2013, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s aim has been to improve community health and lessen the burden of cancer on area residents.

“A lot of times, health care gets thrown on the back burner because they can’t afford it or they can’t get there and so we try to make it easier on them,” said Ryan Parnell, Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation Operations Director.

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s mission is to improve community health care and help those dealing with cancer across the 26 counties of the Texas panhandle.

“We like to say we’re treatment agnostic, it doesn’t matter where you’re getting your treatment or wherever you are, we like to help folks that are here locally,” said Parnell.

The list of activities and programs housed with their foundation is quite extensive.

“We have our cancer survivorship center. We have children’s miracle network that helps sick and injured children from the 26 counties of the Texas panhandle. We also have Olivia’s Angels that helps with hospice patients. We have tobacco free Amarillo. We also have second chance foundation which is for those that need assistance that are handicapped. Just a lot of things that we do including helping cancer patients with utility and rent,” said Parnell.

Parnell says it’s heartwarming when they hear the impact they’ve had on people’s lives.

“We’re able to see the benefit that we’re making from our folks that reach back out to us. They tell us that if we hadn’t gotten the service that you provided, you know this wouldn’t have happened or that wouldn’t have happened or they wouldn’t have completed treatment. It makes us feel good that we’re filling those gaps as a resource for folks because it’s truly important,” said Parnell.



One of the foundation’s annual events, the “Our Colors Run Together 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk” has been re-scheduled for September 19th in Amarillo.

For event details and how you can attend, click here: http://www.hchfamarillo.org/our-colors-run-together-5k.html