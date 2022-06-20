AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For nearly a decade, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation has been helping cancer patients in the Texas Panhandle, meeting them where they are financially, emotionally, and working to help them heal.

Since its founding in 2013, the foundation has given out more than $17 million to area nonprofits and in assistance to individuals in need.

“The thing I’ve always been most proud of with Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is everything that we raise here stays here,” said Jodi Reid, the director of development. “We give out all of our funds locally, across the top 26 Panhandle counties.”

Reid said they want cancer patients to know they are not alone.

“We have resources that can help them both financially and medically, and just their overall health and wellbeing and we’re here to help,” she said.

Executive Director, Gainor Davis, said the foundation helps with rent, utilities, insurance co-pays, and more.

“We help with transportation for individuals that live outside of Amarillo and are coming for treatment,” said Davis. “We help pay for a hotel so that they don’t have to travel back and forth. There’s a lot of people that come and have to have radiation five days in a row and so it’s nice for them to be able to stay here and then go home on the weekends.”

She said the foundation receives a bill after the ride services are provided. She also said the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation provided almost 2,000 free rides to and from cancer treatments for patients in 2021.

Davis said they also have a program called Chemocars, which provides free transportation to and from treatment through ride-share apps.

“So anybody in Amarillo that’s receiving treatment, as long as they have a smartphone, they are able to use chemo cars, and they just call them and they set up their appointments and then an Uber or Lyft driver picks them up and takes them to and from treatment.”

Another way they help the community is through prevention. They offer screenings at various events and through grants.

“We do a free prostate cancer screening every September in partnership with Amarillo Urology. We also fund mammograms for women that cannot afford them. And then we also operate Tobacco Free Amarillo,” said Davis.

She said they receive a grant from the hospital district through the City of Amarillo for the smoking cessation and prevention program, which is also in Amarillo ISD.

“Then our skin cancer initiative is, we have a program called SPF 806 where we provide free sunscreen to Palo Duro Canyon, all the city pools, the parks, and the golf courses.”

The foundation also operates the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center, a free resource for cancer patients from diagnosis through treatment, and beyond.

“One of our goals is really just to make sure that anyone with a cancer diagnosis doesn’t suffer alone,” said Davis. “I mean, we are here to help them and until there’s a cure for cancer, we’re gonna be here.”

But they need the community’s support to continue their work.

“We couldn’t do anything that we do without our donors,” said Reid. “So, thank you to everyone in the Amarillo community that donates to Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation. We appreciate it.”

Click here to donate to the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

Reid is in charge of fundraising for the foundation, including the Our Colors Run Together 5K.

This year, the run will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“The meaning behind Our Colors Run Together is every type of cancer has a different color ribbon, and we want all of those different types of cancer, anybody that’s diagnosed with any type of cancer at all come together and be supported and be honored,” said Reid. “It’s very important for everybody that’s diagnosed with cancer to be able to come together and have a place where they feel seen and heard and cared for.”

To register for the run click here. For more events hosted by the foundation, visit their website.