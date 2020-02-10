Heart of the High Plains: Gracie’s Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Loretta’s first rescue dog was a rottweiler, her name was Gracie and she had puppies. She got spayed, we lost her in the first night of her spay and so in memory of her, we named it Gracie’s project,” said Raven Springs, Gracie’s Project volunteer.

Springs shares how they came up with the name for their non-profit, Gracie’s Project. Where their mission is to help save dogs from being euthanized.

“Our main goal is to get dogs off of the EU list within seconds of going back to that room. That’s where you see a lot of the dogs you see behind me come from. Every now and then we get a special case where it’s an owner surrender or we’re helping someone out with vet bills and then in the long-term, they’re not able to keep them and so we will take the dog in,” said Springs.

At the moment, Springs says they have about 100 dogs in their program, which can be taxing with just the few volunteers that they have.



“A lot of people don’t realize it, how much work goes into it. They just think it’s playing and interacting with the dogs. We foster as well and so a lot of work goes into that. You got to make sure that they have some house manners, that makes them more adoptable. For us, it’s just a joy,” said Springs.

They’re also working on consolidating their two locations down to just one, which was recently given a boost thanks to Panhandle Gives.



“We were able to start our second building over to the left of me and so we’re working on getting more kennels for that, more sponsors to get the kennels so the dogs can have their own indoor and outdoor dog runs. and then getting beds and more food. Food is always needed,” said Springs.

On those days where things may get a little rough taking care of everything, Springs says that receiving updates from the animals’ new owner makes all the difference.



“Getting their updates is really what makes it worth it, especially on the long days where we get that one picture of the dog on the couch and hanging out with the kids, things like that,” said Springs.

For more information on Gracie’s Project, click here: https://www.facebook.com/Graciesproject2017/

More from MyHighPlains.com: