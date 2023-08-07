AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit animal shelter that was founded in 2017. Not only do they keep dogs off of the streets, but they also help dogs that are in emergency situations.

“Our main objective is to save the dogs off of the euthanasia list in the local pounds. We also help in emergency situations when dogs that are on the streets get run over,” said Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer at Gracie’s Project.

According to Goswick, the shelter has been at full capacity for the past three years. She said the shelter works hard to keep dogs safe.

“Helping these dogs is what we do. We are constantly in motion. We all have jobs and different things going on, but we work very hard to take care of the dogs and it means a lot to be able to see them going from being scared and afraid or hurt to going to their forever home. It’s the best thing ever,” she said.

Goswick said getting your dog spayed or neutered can help prevent overpopulation. She said it also helps protect your dog’s health.

“Male dogs face testicular cancer, female dogs face tumors and their mammary glands, cancer, those kinds of things. It not only stops the dog overpopulation, but it’s good for their health,” she said.

According to Goswick, Gracie’s Project will host their ‘Pulls for Paws’ clay shooting fundraiser on Sept. 15 at the Cactus Gun Club. She said they are currently looking for clay shoot teams to sign up for that event.

For more information about how to donate, foster, or adopt a dog from Gracie’s Project, visit their website.