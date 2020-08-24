Heart of the High Plains: Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We recruit kids, we provide program and support to volunteers who help provide program within the community,” Brian Tobler with the Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America explained.

As a third-generation Eagle Scout and now CEO of the Golden Spread Council, Brian Tobler has seen many kids come through the doors.

“A lot of our programs are in the outdoors primarily so we do a lot of camping, outdoor activities and we teach a lot of character education through those outdoor programs,” Tobler added.

Tobler said the type of character education taught through the scouts is something kids probably won’t learn anywhere else.

“I think that there’s a lot of opportunities out there, character education opportunities in sports and school but I don’t think there’s anything that can beat what the BSA has to offer and the scout and Scouts BSA program,” Tobler said.

In recent years, the program has become more inclusive in hopes of providing those opportunities for anyone interested.

“I have four kids and my oldest daughter is actually on her way to becoming an Eagle Scout,” Tobler added. “We now allow girls in the Cub Scout program. The boys and girls meet separately, they’re separate troops, but the girls now have the same opportunities. The big cry was we wanted to have the same opportunities that we do for the boys for the girls.”

Tobler said the end goal for all scouts is to,”Be prepared for anything in life.”

“I think a lot of things in 2020 have showed us there’s a lot we need to be prepared for, scouting will prepare young people for life through their jobs, their families, and things that they want to accomplish in the community.

Tobler also says that Boy Scouts of America has now rolled out a diversity and inclusion badge required for all scouts to achieve. Click here, to read that full mission statement.

More from MyHighPlains.com: