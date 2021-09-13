Heart of the High Plains: Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For years and years, The Golden Spread Council, Boys Scouts of America has given kids of all ages the opportunity to grow into their best selves through different activities.

“So I’m a third generation eagle scout and I’ve been a professional scouter now for 20 years and coming up on two years here in the Amarillo community,” said Brian Tobler, Golden Spread Council Scout Executive & CEO.

The scouting business continues to run in Brian Tobler’s family.

“I have four kids and right now my oldest daughter is on her way to becoming an eagle scout. As a parent, I think it puts it in a new perspective to see the impact scouting has had on my daughter. It’s given her confidence, leadership, friendship and memories that are going to last a lifetime,” said Tobler.

Tobler joined the Amarillo community back in November of 2019 and says that it’s been an interesting year and a half.

“But I’m really impressed with the community and the buy-in with scouting and the community support we have,” said Tobler.

Due to the pandemic, Tobler says they had to improvise with how they did their activities, but with that came some big life lessons.

“Camp-in meetings where we’ve done them in zoom to do camp outs. I think that the time the family spent together whenever there was a lot of restrictions, they realized that in today’s society that family time is hard to come by. Scouting is a family program. So it’s an opportunity for families to spend time together to teach their kids about leadership, character development. For the kids it’s about having fun,” said Tobler.

Tobler also says that when it comes to scouting itself, there’s more than meets the eye.

“A lot of time people think about scouts and like oh they camp and they might tie knots but there’s so much more. We do the pinewood derby every year for the cub scouts. We launch rockets. We have all different kinds of merit badges, whatever it might be. There’s something for everyone in scouts,” said Tobler.

Golden Spread’s fall recruitment is currently underway where they visit schools and give kids the opportunity to join scouting.

If you’d like to learn more about The Golden Spread Council and how to join, click here: https://www.facebook.com/Golden.Spread.Council.BSA