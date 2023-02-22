AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Heidi Taylor, participating in Girl Scouts was a no brainer.

“A lot of my friends were in Girl scouts, and they always talked about how fun it was. So i wanted to try,” said Heidi, a seventh grader at West Plains Junior High.

Her favorite scout activity is camping, and while she’s not sure what she wants to when she’s all grown up, she knows the Girl Scouts will help her figure it out.

“Entrepreneurship and like money handling, so if I grow up to be like an accountant or something, I know how to handle money,” she wisely predicted.

Exploring individual paths is one of the main aspects of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains‘ mission.

“We try to put on programs that involves entrepreneurship, which is what the cookie program is,” said Jennifer Auburg, Product Program and Retail Coordinator for the Amarillo Office. “We have life skill programs, STEM programs.”

Speaking of the cookie program, they’re in season until March 5th, 2023, and the top three sellers, “the thin mints, the caramel delights and the peanut butter patties,” Auburg explained.

For parents who are looking for a mentorship program for their daughters, Auburg told us she can speak from personal experience.

“Seeing my daughter grow up and getting the courage to speak in front of people, and that’s what I would tell parents that to get their and girls involved in something like this because they can be shy and not speak to anybody, but then be in Girl Scouts for just a little while. And then their voice starts to be heard,” she said glowingly.

As for Heidi, she’ll just keep making memories.

“There’s this one particular camp and I had a really fun counselor named Storm and we’d had a lot of fun together. So that was probably favorite,” she recalled.