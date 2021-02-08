Heart of the High Plains: Girl Scouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains go beyond a precious smile and a really good box of cookies. When you support your local girl scout you’re helping the next generation of women build skills to become successful.

Amabassador Abigail Newlon has dedicated years of serving her community through the Texas Oklahoma Plains.

“We start of with the daisies and then we go up to ambassadors so this is the last level I can be,” Newlon said.

As a girl scout ambassador and high school senior, Newlon enjoys telling other girls about her experiences.

“When I was going through the catalog for Girl Scout camps and saw one that was titled saddle up two, a two week course camp where you get to take care of the horses and go on a little adventure,” Newlon explained.

After years of community service projects and camp adventures, Newlon is now preparing for her Gold Award. A special service project meant to leave a lasting impression in the communities.

“My mom works up at Paramount Baptist as a pre-school teacher and so I’m upgrading their playground a little bit, I’m adding a music wall and permanent hop-scotch,” Newlon said.

While working on her last project as a scout, Newlon reflects on how she has overcome many challenges.

“Probably my Silver Project or the time I sold 2,000 boxes of girl scout cookies,” Newlon said.

Most importantly, Newlon says it’s the unbreakable bond she has with her fellow Girl Scouts that will last forever.

“I mean it’s a sisterhood essentially,” Newlon said.

Girl scout cookies season is well underway and will last until march 7th, to support your local Girl Scout, click here.