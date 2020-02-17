Heart of the High Plains: Girl Scout Cookie Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There’s fall, spring, winter, and summer but there’s another season that’s wildly and deliciously popular.

We’re talking about girl scout cookie season.

The mission of Girl Scouts is quite simple. To get girls into the community and to have them experience life-skills that they would need later on.

And it teaches them life lessons at a young age.

Girl Scout Ambassador Abigail Newlon says, “I really like being able to have the marketing techniques and getting to meet new people and like those life experiences that you wouldn’t normally get until you get a job or something.”

Girl Scout Cadet McKenzie McCormick says, “I like getting to learn more about community skills and about the community and about money management.”

It also brings them closer to one another.

“My troop leader’s daughter, she doesn’t go to my school and I’m really good friends with her and so I probably wouldn’t have met her without girl scouts,” says McCormick.

And without girl scouts, we probably wouldn’t experience the delightfulness that are of course their cookies.

I know it’s hard to choose just one. So we asked Newlon and McCormick what their favorite cookies are.

“Top two are the caramel delights and the peanut butter patties,” says McCormick.

“I really like the caramel delights and the thin mints, those are my two favorites,” Newlon says.

Newlon and McCormick combined to sell a little over 3,500 hundred boxes last year. And the most popular here on the high plains in their opinion.

“Thin Mints.”

“Probably thin mints, they’re pretty popular here.”

Newlon is in her first year serving as an ambassador in the girl scouts and wants to pass on what she’s learned to the younger generation of scouts.

Newlon says, “I get to help the younger kids experience the same things that I experienced and help them just learn how to be a better woman and all of these life skills that I learned and any of the skills that I’ve learned and I get to impress them on them.”

You still have some time left to get your cookie fix.

The sale runs until March 1st. If you’d like to find out where they’re selling them follow this link.

