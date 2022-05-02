AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Frames Of Love co-owner Carol Mckinney, the project is personal.

“I lost a child when he was 10,” McKinney said. “Actually Shannon was the photographer who took pictures of my kids, a week before we lost a son.”

Those pictures of her son Graham, have provided a lifetime of sweet memories for McKinney and her family.

“It’s been 20 years for us, and we still have those pictures everywhere,” she said. “It’s just so awesome to be able to look back and think about him, and talk about those memories we had with him.”

The mission of Frames Of Love is more than just capturing photos, it’s about capturing hearts, at the toughest point in a family’s life.

“To serve families that have lost a baby, to get pictures of their little baby,” McKinney emphasized. “So that they’ll have something to treasure.”

Frames Of Love started by way of humble beginnings.

“It was born in carol’s home in December 2012”, said Co-owner Shannon DeFord.

They took their first call in January 2013.

“Oh my God! It was terrifying!,” DeFord said laughing. “The sweat was just dripping down our back.”

But, in the midst of uncertainty, DeFord and McKinney kept believing and kept pushing.

“We weren’t totally sure what we were doing, but we knew God had laid this on our hearts and we were ready to go forward,” DeFord emphasized.

McKinney says the lesson she can teach others through her son Graham, is that someone understands what they’re going through.

“Even though it doesn’t feel like you’re going to be ok right now,” she said emphatically. “I promise with some time and the Lord’s healing in your heart, you’re going to be ok.”

For more information on Frames Of Love, including services and how you can donate, click here.