Heart of the High Plains: Faith City Mission

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I’ve been close to death a lot of times because of my addiction and I know that within a shadow of a doubt that that would have probably been my fate had they not opened their doors to me that day,” said Julie Ballard, Faith City Mission Marketing Consultant.

Sobering words from Ballard, who battled addiction issues for 25 years. Ballard relapsed last summer, following that she says she knew it was time to turn her life around.

“I nearly lost my marriage. Because I had been a volunteer at Faith City, I knew where to go to get help. Had they not opened their doors for me, I don’t know where I would be today,” said Ballard.

“The most important thing that we do is feed, clothe and house,” said Jena Taylor, Faith City Mission Executive Director.

They’ve been doing that at Faith City Mission since 1951, helping those that can’t help themselves.

“We solve the crisis at the moment. Whether that’s hunger or no place to go or the baby is sick or whatever the problem is and then we move them along this continuum of care and transformation through the classes, through the therapy,” said Taylor.

Now they’re able to help out more than ever, as they’ve recently purchased a ranch on the north side of Amarillo, which serves those that are in their long-term care programs.

Taylor says the results are apparent, referencing a conversation she had with one of those in their program.

“He said Mrs. Taylor it makes all the difference in the world. I said why and he said in-town my drug dealer is a block away and I’m an addict but out here I’m not that man,” said Taylor.

But that’s not all, Faith City was gifted the old BSA hospice building on Tyler Street, now dubbed Faith City Mission 2.0.

After raising $3,500,000 for renovations to the facility, they now have a bigger kitchen, dining room area, chapel and more beds for those in need of shelter.

“It makes me so happy to know that we’re going to be able to help more people and get them off the street and get them safe,” says Taylor.

It also makes Ballard happy, as she now serves as a marketing consultant for Faith City, who hopes her journey will help others along the way.

“My greatest joy I think is just helping people and knowing where people are and feeling their pain and being able to minister to that,” said Ballard.

For more information on how you can help out Faith City Mission: https://www.faithcity.org/