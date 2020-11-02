Heart of the High Plains: Faith City Mission of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In September Faith City Mission of Amarillo held a graduation for two of its residents overcoming addiction. The special ceremony is an important milestone to them and other graduates at Faith City.

“In this year-long process of an addict coming in going, ‘I ruined my life, help me’,” Faithy City Mission’s director, Jena Taylor said.

Like many others, the graduates completed the Hope program structured for men and women struggling with addiction.

“We had a guy that came in the program, he went to 20 rehabs for alcoholism … 20,” Taylor said. “Then he came here.”

Taylor believes it’s one important factor that makes the program highly successful.

“I said, ‘okay, what was the difference why were you successful now when 20 rehabs couldn’t do it?’ … he said ‘it’s the God factor’,” Taylor explained.

The road to recovery doesn’t stop after graduation,

“Getting sober is not the end,” Taylor explained. “When you graduate you have another option here you really can’t take care of your children and raise a family without a degree.”

Through the non-profit’s After Care program graduates can earn college degrees through special funding and grants.

“To see these young men and women transform because of what God does here,” Taylor said.

Faith City’s “Rez Program” is for homeless mothers and their children struggling to get back on their feet. To learn more about other programs, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: