Heart of the High Plains: Dove Creek Equine Rescue

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2012, Dove Creek Equine Rescue has served as a place for healing and giving horses a second chance at life.

Located just west of Canyon, you’ll find the rescue along with beautiful views.

This all came together back in 2012 after founder Lori Higgins-Kerley was grieving over the loss of her long-time husband.

“She found a lot of healing in the horses that were here and so she had this dream of opening a rescue and finding a safe place for horses to come and have a second chance at life,” said Ali McEwen, Dove Creek Equine Rescue Volunteer Coordinator.

At Dove Creek, they take in horses to evaluate and rehabilitate them before finding them a new home.

Seeing the connections made between people and horses is McEwen’s biggest joy.

“They start to understand what love really is and then how it portrays to the human and the horse, watching the horse have the same healing as the human does. So our volunteers getting to bond and work out here and just be in this environment is just so peaceful and so healing for everybody,” said McEwen.

McEwen says the rescue has brought awareness to the area on what it means to be a horse owner from beginning to end as well.

“I think it’s had a huge impact on our youth and our older retirement generation just because they get to come out and they get to enjoy it,” said McEwen.

Speaking of impact, McEwen says their volunteers have made all the difference.

“We started very slowly with just a few people on Mondays and Tuesdays and it has grown now into what it is today. We have at least 10 volunteers every day of the week helping. So it made our whole thing blossom. So we’re so grateful,” said McEwen.

Dove Creek has also started offering field trips to surrounding school districts for students to come and learn what it means to to take care of an animal.

If you’d like to learn more about Dove Creek including their “Lead By Horses” program, click here: https://www.dovecreekequinerescue.org/