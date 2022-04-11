AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For 13-year-old Killian Fuller, her birthday was all about horsin’ around.

“When I first saw Higgins, I wanted to adopt him,” said Fuller, her face beaming with joy and pride. “We clicked really, really easily, and just wanted to get a horse.”

That’s exactly what she got.

Meet the newest member of the family, Higgins. But, it didn’t come easy. When Killian knew she wanted a horse, she saddled up, and put in some work.

“I came down here and took riding lessons, and got used to him and we got used to each other, and I was just like ‘I need this horse.'”

Dove Creek Operations Director Ali McEwen, said it’s a 180 from where Higgins as this time last year. “Higgins is kind of our superhero we want to say, he came in almost exactly a year ago, very, very starved, very malnourished,” she said. “We weren’t a hundred percent sure he was even going to make it.”

One year later, Higgins is back in the saddle.

“We got his weight back on him, and he’s showed he’s just a super hero, he’s able to be saddled, and just an all-around great horse,” she said.

Higgins’ story, and many others like it, are all part of Dove Creek’s mission.

“We rescue, we rehabilitate them, put them in training, then hopefully find a perfect home for them,” McEwen said.

Dove creek has the capacity to hold 30 horses, and with 29 horses currently on the property, you’ll have your very own chance to adopt a horse, at their upcoming Meet-A-Horse event.

“So you can see what we do, what we’re about, be a part of this beautiful land that’s out here, meet some of the horses that are up for adoption,” she said. “We’re going to have food trucks, vendors, live music, so it’s just a great time to come out and see what we’re about,” she said.

Now, it’s a giddy up for Higgins to his new home.

As for Killian?

“It feels good mostly because it’s my 13th birthday present,” she said.

For more information on Dove Creek Equine Rescue, click here.