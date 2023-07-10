AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) is home to many science exhibits where people can learn and experience science interactively, and they are in the process of creating a few new exhibits.

According to Sophia Britto, the marketing coordinator at DHDC, the discovery center is fun for all ages.

“We have a lot of families coming through with their kiddos. Teenagers and parents can learn something new here every day and come make discoveries of their own with their children which is great to see,” Britto said.

Britto said the DHDC currently has several exhibits on the floor, two of which are in-house like the ‘Amazing Animals’ exhibit, while another exhibit is on the way. She said the ‘Discovery Through Time’ exhibit will be a completely immersive and interactive exhibit that will explore the Panhandle and the High Plains throughout the centuries.

According to Britto, the DHDC will also introduce a new traveling exhibit later in the year called ‘Ocean Bound.’

“People can kind of see what happens to water and how it gets to the ocean, even all the way up here in Amarillo which is 12 hours away from the ocean. They can see how it affects our environment and ecosystem, and people will be able to take a look at that and kind of explore submarines and kind of go underwater and just have fun,” she said.

Every Wednesday morning at 10:30, the discovery center hosts a story time with one of their science guides.

“It’s great for the littles or whoever wants to sit back and listen to a story being read to them,” she said.

The DHDC also has a program called ‘Girls Who Science’ where on the first Monday of every month, they bring in a woman who works in STEM. The woman talks to girls in the community about what she does and can answer questions they may have about working in STEM.

“It’s great for girls ages 10 through 18 who are trying to figure out what they want to do when they grow up and find out what they want to do in college,” Britto said.

According to Britto, it’s great for the community to have access to a place like the discovery center.

“Knowing our mission is to provide learning experiences for everyone in our community, I think it’s great that people have access to that. You know not everybody has a great time learning at school and may not be receptive to textbook reading and standardized testing, so when they come here they can explore new concepts, learn new things, and get a hands-on interactive environment,” she said.

Britto said the DHDC will also open a new ‘Beyond’ exhibit that will explore the Afghanistan cultures in the Amarillo community.

For more information about the exhibits at the Don Harrington Discovery Center and to plan your visit, check out the discovery center’s website.