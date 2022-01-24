Heart of the High Plains: Don Harrington Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2021 was a year of growth and change for the Don Harrington Discovery Center, building on their massive collection of educational exhibits for kids and adults of all ages.

“Always a lot of things happening at the discovery center,” said Regina Ralston, Don Harrington Discovery Center Deputy Director.

Ralston isn’t kidding around when it comes to the stem-related exhibits they offer at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

“The Discovery Center has been really fortunate to open the new outdoor science park which has been a huge hit and just a really added benefit to the center. We have our maker metropolis exhibit right now, which explores simple machines. Which you get to do a lot of building and life-sized excavators and cranes. We just brought up a favorite, all charged up,” said Ralston.

In addition to all of that, the Don Harrington Discovery Center has also merged with the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, which Ralston says is a win-win.

“We’re really thrilled to start bringing nature to members of both organizations and what both organizations have to offer, allowing the community to explore that. So whether you’re just interested in going and exploring the trails at Wildcat Bluff or you’re really looking for a more immersive educational experience or day out in the community. Then you have both institutions to choose from and it’s just a really great way to connect the science that’s outside in the world, close to home and close to nature,” said Ralston.

So what does 2022 have in store?

“Really taking an intentional approach in our programming. This last year we launched the museums for all program. So we’re really taking a hard look at equity and inclusion in our community, making sure that everyone has access and ensuring that we’re sticking to that and able to do that. So that’s fun. It’s really neat and exciting to see the different directions that our program is taking and how we’re really able to serve the community in a better and more intentional way that’s equitable and good for everyone,” said Ralston.

Ralston says there’s a new exhibit coming out later in 2022 that will focus on the different biomes of the Texas panhandle.

For more information on the Don Harrington Discovery Center, such as hours of operation and admission, click here: https://discoverycenteramarillo.org/