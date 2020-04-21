Heart of the High Plains: Community helps Family Support Services rebuild after fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jim Womack, Chief Executive Director of Family Support Services said they have spent this year rebuilding after an accidental fire

“It’s just my belief that if we weren’t in Amarillo, and this happened we would’ve had a much harder time in getting back on our feet and basically getting back full strength and in some ways even better,” Womack said.

Community support is just one of the silver linings Womack said has given him hope through a time of uncertainty.

“Since we had the fire back in January, we’ve been so blessed by the support of the community it’s been a positive thing in some ways,” Womack explained.

Soon after the fire burned down the FSS building, AISD offered up their free space in hopes of making the recovery process a little easier.

“This has been a great building to move into,” Womack added. “We’ve been really excited about it and we’ve been able to move most of our programs over here and our veterans resource center is still located in Guyon Saunders resource center , right now we’re looking at this as a long-term temporary solution.”

FSS has had a long history of providing panhandle residents with several services such as domestic violence counseling and crisis management. Ironically, it’s the people they’ve supported throughout the years helping them rebuild.

“The support from the clients we have it’s been fantastic,” Womack said. “It’ll bring a tear to your eye just hearing some of the stories, people we’ve helped in the past even current clients they’ve donated money they’ve brought by baked goods, it’s just been a great experience in that way.”

Womack knows he has a long road ahead but knowing he has a huge community willing to step in and help is comforting.

More from MyHighPlains.com: