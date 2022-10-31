AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy Justus sat down with Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown to talk about Colorful Closets.

During the interview, they highlighted the purpose of Colorful Closets and the need for kids to have clean clothes, especially in public schools.

They also discussed their upcoming fashion show fundraiser that will be on November 17, at the Metropolitan. They stated that there will be 40 models and that it will be “full of glam.”

If people, or groups are interested in helping Colorful closets, they can visit the organization on social media to learn more about volunteer opportunities.