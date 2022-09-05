AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other.

“Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.”

And they’re no strangers to a purpose.

“Different paths have led us to where we kind of have this idea of working with styling and putting clothes together, and so we immediately noticed the need of kids needing clothes for school. So we started doing some research asking some counselors and our principals,” Wing explained.

It all began in 2016 with some humble beginnings.

“We started in a semi truck trailer that had a couple of shelves, that became one wasp infested, and we had to take out the boxes,” Wing reminisced.

Now, “we get to be roommates with Evelyn Rivers,” she said excitedly.

Colorful Closets organizes and distributes gently used and new clothing donated from the Amarillo and Canyon communities, serving students in Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD, and organizations like Family Support Services and Opportunity School.

“There is poverty in every school in Amarillo and in every school in Canyon, no matter where you go,” Wing noted.

The way it works, “we will receive emails from our advocates and our counselors,” Brown told KAMR. “Every child gets the 10 tops the five bottoms, they have a full size bag of toiletries that we top it off once it’s laundered. We also top it up with five brand new socks, five brand new underwear, and then we contact the counselor and they come and pick it up and they distribute to the students.”

Once your child outgrows their clothes, instead of tossing them in the trash, they encourage you to keep them in mind.

“If you’re child outgrows them, or they’re finished with them and it’s still in great condition, we want it. We want you to donate to the closet we have drop off locations, all U.S. Cleaners in Canyon and in Amarillo, they generously accept your tenderly us clothing in a bag and you just drive through and drop it off.”

A labor of love, on this Labor Day.

