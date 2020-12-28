Heart of the High Plains: Coffee Memorial Blood Center M*A*S*H drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Since 1982, the M*A*S*H Military-themed blood drive has served as a way to replenish Coffee Memorial’s Blood Bank after the holidays.

This year, that need is just as important, if not greater, due to the pandemic.

“Wow what a great feeling,” Emily Bell with Coffee Memorial Blood Center said. “The sense of connection with people who want to do something to help others right now.”

Bell is one of many, keeping things flowing at the center.

“Covid has put a strain on everything,” Bell said.

That particular strain is why the center is hoping for a large turnout at it’s 39th M*A*S*H themed blood drive.

“You will be helping someone perhaps a child receiving cancer treatment you could be taking care of your own family member a few days from now,” Bell explained.

Bell said because of the pandemic, there’s a greater need for every blood type, especially convalescent plasma.

“That means you’ve been laboratory tested and had Covid-19 and then recovered,” Bell said.

Bell said the center will be performing temperature checks at the door and practicing social distancing by only letting donors inside the center.

“If you’re on the fence about it, just know that it is for a great cause, it’s the most giving thing and there’s simply no replacement for it,” Bell said.

There are incentives for those who come out and donate during the drive including a free long sleeve mash-themed t-shirt.

The drive is scheduled for Jan. 15, 16.