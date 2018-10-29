Heart of the High Plains - Christmas Round-Up Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video



If you're looking to get some of your Christmas shopping out of the way before Thanksgiving. The Amarillo Museum of Art is here to help.

The museum's alliance program is hosting the 38th annual Christmas Round-up this weekend.

October might be associated more with Halloween but Christmas Round-up is ready to kick off this week.

Christmas Roundup Co-Chair Britny Zambrano says, "It is a merchant hall...Vendors come from all over Amarillo and the Texas panhandle come and set up at the civic center"

The roundup is put on by the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance.

Zambrano says, "Where we are really making a difference is with the funds that we are raising through the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance. It is the fundraising arm of the museum."

Those funds go toward educational programs the museum provides.

Director of Public Programs Deana Craighead says, "Kids are always excited. There's nothing like getting your hands dirty and make a piece of art yourself. And there are just so few opportunities for students in this area to do that at school. So we're really excited to be able to offer that to kids of all ages."

And it's not just the little ones who benefit from these programs.

Craighead says, "We do everything from classes for 4 and 5 year-olds. All the way up to senior programming at assisted living facilities. We work with adults we work with kids; at the museum at schools in the area and at events."

Shoppers this year will have plenty to choose from.

There are over 152 vendors offering a variety of items.

A weekend pass is only eight dollars and on the first day, Friday, the first 100 people through the door will get gift bags.

