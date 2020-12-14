Heart of the High Plains: Christmas in the Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is making 2020 a little brighter with the continuation of its annual Christmas in the Gardens event.

“It’s a huge undertaking 350,000 lights is a lot of lights anywhere,” said Greg Lusk, the Amarillo Botanical Gardens executive director.

The event, now in its 11th year, is not letting the pandemic slow them down.

“I think this year, particularly, it’s important to get outside, I think a lot of us, mentally, are kind of worn out and kind of tired, and I think just getting out is important to our souls,” said Lusk.

Lusk said they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We’re gonna ask for everybody to come in with the mask, keep that on and to social distance. We’re speeding up our lines anywhere. All of our refreshment places are outside now,” said Lusk. “There’ll be sanitation stations. We’re watching the restrooms real close and checking on them or real often. We’re doing everything we can to make it a safe event.”

The event is much more than beautiful lights. It’s a Christmas experience.

“There’ll be, like said, the Christmas carolers, Santa will be here at a safe distance from children of course with the screen between him and the children … and there’s going to be a food truck here and things like that.”

Tickets are $5 per person, and kids under five years old get in free.

The event runs until Dec. 20 on the following schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays | 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

