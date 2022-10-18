AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Andy Justus sat down with Michael Lopez, Boy Scouts senior district executive, to talk about the scouting program as the organization continues its over 75 years of activities across the High Plains.

Lopez discussed the iconic Boy Scouts popcorn sales, how the popcorn can be ordered, and what the proceeds are used for, as well as the benefits of scouts selling popcorn and gaining the opportunity to practice entrepreneurship and public speaking skills. Further, he noted that families can visit the Boy Scouts website in order to get involved with scouting.