Heart of the High Plains: Borger Hope Gala

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020 Borger Hope Gala in-person event will not be happening due to COVID-19 concerns, which gala co-chair Chelsea Opdenhoff says was a tough decision.

“We hated to have to make that decision and hate that there are so many that are sick during this time. So we just wanted to make sure that we were making a positive impact during the pandemic and that we weren’t contributing to that in any way and keeping our community as healthy as possible,” said Opdenhoff.

What started out as a community get together a little over 30 years ago to help support local businesses and others in the community, the Borger Hope Gala now also helps raise money for cancer research and cancer patients in our area.

“We partnered with Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation and then Frank Phillips College here in Borger, so we’re able to directly impact patients who are dealing with cancer. This year we actually got the report from Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation and they have actually been able to provide a total of $720.80 this year to 17 different individuals through them and through Children’s Miracle Network just in this last year from the funds that we directed to them through Hope,” said Opdenhoff.

They also helped out with area education.

“We sent 40% of the proceeds last year to our local Frank Phillips College to support our youth and build our community. That was approximately $40,000 that are going to scholarship recipients in the community,” said Garren Opdenhoff, Borger Hope Gala Co-Chair.

But with no in-person event this year, the co-chairs have come up with various fundraising ideas in the community including “pick a chip” raffles where people draw a poker chip and donate the money on said chip.

“We’re going to be set up at a couple of the small businesses in town that have been so gracious to help us in the past and to be able to be present in their store fronts and things like that so we’re able to still socially distance but be able to have people involved and still be able to support it if they want to,” said Chelsea.

To learn more about this year’s fundraising events and how you can help out, click here: https://www.facebook.com/borgerhopegala