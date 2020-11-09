Heart of the High Plains: BOOM Adventures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BOOM Adventures aims to help out and connect veterans and first responders with one another, with the help of the great outdoors.

Adjusting back to civilian life after serving in the military can be difficult for veterans but marine veteran and local resident Blake Siebrecht is here to help, creating brothers-sisters of our military adventures, also knows as BOOM.

“We take veterans and first responders, gold star family members out on outdoor trips in order to use that as a platform to help them out in any kind of personal way that they might need help,” said Siebrecht.

Siebrecht founded BOOM Adventures back in 2016, wanting to help out fellow veterans that have honorably served and first responders by taking them on yearly hunting and fishing trips.

Siebrecht brought up the idea to current Air Force reservist and now BOOM Adventures Board Member Hector Flores while Flores was deployed out in Afghanistan.

Flores, loving the idea, wanted to join in.

“A lot of our military training is universal so when you have a lot of military branches together to talk about the things that they’ve all been through and then joke about the things that we go through, use a lot of humor. Sometimes it’s just a matter of being there together because you’ll never know if somebody is in need of something or needs help with something ,” said Flores.

“Just being able to assimilate with some of the things that they may have gone through, similar stories, just share that bond and build the comradery through the outdoors,” said Siebrecht.

Siebrecht says that comradery has allowed them to make connection both figuratively and literally, like making them aware of resources that are available in the area.

“Just being able to bridge some of those gaps between the VA, other non-profits and being able to focus on our veterans 100 percent. I think it just makes a huge impact on them and able to get them whatever help,” said Siebrecht.

Hearing how much their lives have changed for the better, is something that gives Siebrecht a ton of joy and re-affirms that what he’s doing, is making a positive impact.

“We had a veteran that we took out last year and his wife called and said I don’t know what you did to my husband but thank you. It just completely reset his entire mentality and feeling and thought that he had had. It’s awesome. It’s cool,” said Siebrecht.

Siebrecht says starting next year, they’re starting a program called “Project Patriot” where they’ll be gathering up tattered flags from area veterans, retiring them and presenting them with a new flag.

For more information on how you can participate in BOOM Adventures, click here: https://www.boomadventures.org/

