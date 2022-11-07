AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy sat down with Blake and Jeremy to talk about BOOM Adventures.

During the interview, they discussed how BOOM Adventures started as a small group of veterans going on hunting and fishing tips, and then evolved into a local non-profit organization.

They also highlighted the mission of BOOM Adventures, which is to provide a place for veterans and first responders to connect with other people in the field to create a brotherhood and provide a place to go to know that they are not alone, and can reach out for mental health resources.

If anyone is interested in joining BOOM Adventures, or learning more about the organization, they can visit the BOOM Adventures website.