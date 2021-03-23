Heart of the High Plains: Big Brothers, Big Sisters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Big Brothers and Big sisters of the Texas Panhandle primarily focuses on mentoring area youth in hopes of setting them up for future success. But what goes into successfully matching a “big” with a “little”

“I’ve been the teacher, guidance counselor friend big brother all those things,” Enrollment and Match Specialist with BBBS, Chris Flores, said.



As a former middle school teacher, Flores said his background in education set him up for his current position with BBBS.



“I’ll be the person doing all the interviews and once you get matched you’ll be talking to to check up on things and I’ll be supporting your match and stuff like that,” Flores explained.



As a matchmaker, Flores has seen first hand why some of our area youth need the support.



“We have a lot of kiddos in this town that need or could use some extra support and extra friend some of them can be littles who’ve had a really hard life and just needs that extra opportunity to set them on the path they want to be on,” Flores explained.



Flores said big brothers and big sisters commit at least 6 hours a month to spending time with their littles.



As much as Flores, enjoys matchmaking bigs to littles, he said the process is not as easy as it may seem.



“A lot of time parents and guardians are like, ‘okay you have a big can we match them’,” Flores said. “As much as I would love to do that it really is more about personalities, interest life experience things like that.”



At the end of the day, Matchmaking for Flores means making sure a big is making a huge impact in a little’s life.



“I really try to get matches that are gonna have the most potential for growth and support,” Flores said.

Flores said all bigs go through a background check before they’re matched with their little. Flores adds that the BBBS is always in need for more minority and male mentors. If you’d like to sign up to be a mentor or sign your kid up for the program, click here.