Heart of the High Plains: Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —When it comes to Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle, it’s all about the interaction and relationship building between the bigs and littles.

“Now more than ever, this is the time where kids need their bigs,” said Lori Crofford, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle Resource Development Director

Usually bigs and littles with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle interact with one another in person to form a strong bond.

But due to social distancing guidelines with COVID-19, it’s forced them to get a little creative.

“They’re using technology like Zoom and Facetime. They’re texting their littles quite a bit. We’ve had a couple of our bigs sending and dropping off care packages to their littles and keeping that distance with things in them like coloring books or puzzles,” said Crofford.

Which can mean the world to the littles.

“They’ve been taken out of their schools. They’ve been taken away from their friends. They’re put in situations where they may be in a home with their siblings and they just don’t have anybody to talk to but their bigs can come in there and stay connected,” said Crofford.

Crofford says maintaining a strong relationship. especially during this pandemic, could be huge for both the bigs and littles.

“They’re going to build a life-long bond right now because they are bonding over something as crazy as what we’re all experiencing now in this pandemic. So I think they’re going to be able to build stronger relationships because of this,” said Crofford.

For information on how you can volunteer to be a big brother or big sister, click here: https://www.panhandlebigs.org/web/