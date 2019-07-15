Heart of the High Plains: Be the Thread of Change

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets has one major goal, to help children feel confident in the clothes they wear to school so they can focus on their education. The non-profit organization is dedicated to help students in and around the city with the help of the community and school advocates.

The Colorful Closet warehouse is filled with fashionable, age-appropriate clothing for students.

Keely Brown, Co-Executive Director and Founder of Colorful Closets said, “whether we get ready for work or for school or the day, we put some time and effort into how we look and how we feel and when you look good and feel good, you’re confidence level is different and confidence is so important in school. Bullies these days are real and I can’t handle it, so it drives me to continue to show up and get this organized and pour my soul into it for these kiddos who might be struggling or just need a little extra boost.”

That extra boost can’t happen without the help of advocates at local schools.

Lindsey Wing, Co-Executive Director and Founder of Colorful Closets explained, “we want to take that burden off of them. We know that they see those kids every single day, day in and day out. They know the situations, especially the teachers, those kids are in their classrooms every day. They see the ones that look like they may need some assistance.”

Colorful Closets hopes to be a stepping stone into opening up a wider window of help for students.

“The counselor will know all the other resources that they can get that student involved in and so we’re just one aspect of maybe the different areas that they may need assistance in and so the counselor can help through us with clothing and then they can use all their other resources and help them,” Wing said.

Along with clothing donations, Colorful Closets started a challenge this summer to get two people each week to make a commitment of donating $25 per month to help the organization with its mission.

This Friday, June 19, Colorful Closets is hosting a clay shoot. The shoot begins at 1 p.m. at River Breaks Ranch. The cost for a four-person team is $1,000. After the shoot, there will be activities including dinner, drinks, and music by Velvet Funk. Activities will start around 5 p.m. The cost to attend the evening of activities without the clay shoot is $50. Teams and tickets can be purchased in advance or day of.

For more about Colorful Closets, visit their website or Facebook.