Heart of the High Plains: B.O.O.M. Adventures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Using the great outdoors to bring veterans closer together and bring back some of that comradery they had while serving in the military is the goal of B.O.O.M. Adventures.

Blake Siebrecht served in the marine corps from 2004 to 2004 and says that something felt missing when he got out.

Siebrecht spoke with some of his military friends that had just finished serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“They said they would really like to do things outdoors. They wanted something that was a little bit more connected with other service members to where they could just sit, bond, hang out and not have any outside stressors or anything like that. I like to hunt and fish and so I got with them and they were like we would really like to go hunting and fishing,” said Siebrecht, B.O.O.M. Adventures Director.

Thus Brothers and Sisters of Our Military Adventures was born, also called “B.O.O.M.”

“We use the outdoors as a vital platform to help our service members connect on personal levels as well as honoring their service by providing cost-free outdoor adventures,” said Siebrecht.

Siebrecht says a simple hunting and fishing trip can be quite therapeutic.

“The guy before we went on the hunt had some things that were really bothering him and just sitting there and talking to him and just hanging out. He went from zero to 60 and did a complete 180. I’m not saying that one trip is what did it but he came back to me and said that he went from being on a ton of medications and different things to barely being on any of them,” said Siebrecht.

Siebrecht adds that Amarillo has a strong patriotic community and would like to see more of the military-based non-profits working together to reach more veterans.

“Not just individually going out and doing our own thing and that we are working together. We’ve teamed up a lot with the VFW. We took a lot of those guys out hunting this past year and from that we’ve been able to really spark a bond,” said Siebrecht.

It brings back those good memories and comradery in the process.

“Everything from this is really heartfelt to me and I love doing it. I have a huge passion for it. I just really love it,” said Siebrecht.

Siebrecht says in addition to the outdoor trips, they’ve also started participating in more events such as the Armed Forces Day Banquet and the Iwo Jima Flag Run.

“B.O.O.M. Adventures” will hold an active duty Christmas party coming up in December.

For more information on that and how veterans can participate in their trips, click here: https://www.boomadventures.org/