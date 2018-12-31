Heart of the High Plains: At the Zoo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A couple of fellas, perhaps you've heard of them, called Simon and Garfunkel once said it is all happening at the zoo. Something tells me it is true.

"You know, I see a lot of young boys and girls that come here that may have never seen a snake up close before, or maybe touched a snake," said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Services Coordinator, Mike Boley. "A lot of times those experiences, you can just kind of see the excitement in their eyes, that you've just kind of opened up a door of imagination and discovery for them too. Maybe they'll become a scientist or a conservationist. If they become a business person or a teacher, they'll remember that lesson and become maybe good environmental stewards in the future."

Much like Savannah Oakley, Amarillo Zoo volunteer coordinator, who started volunteering at the zoo at the age of 13.

"I started volunteering because I just had a love for animals," said Oakley. "Originally, I wanted to be a veterinarian, and then I just kind of got into the zoo field and how zoos operated, and I loved the conservation aspect."

For Amarillo Zoo Educator Jessie Story, the conservation part of her work is critical.

"Conservation starts with the next generation, if we're not teaching them about the importance of our environment, we're not going to have an environment," said Story. "Our first key is not just to teach these kids about it, but to do it in a way that's entertaining and they have a new experience when we get done with them."

The zoo education experience has certainly evolved. Schools can visit the zoo or the zoo can come to them. Thanks to technology the outreach possibilities are extensive.

"We can deliver an Amarillo Zoo program to a classroom of kids in Montana. That kind of makes the zoo without boundaries too, without a border, because it allows us to take our educational experience throughout the country which is pretty amazing for us," said Boley.

Educators at the zoo work with teachers to bring lessons to life but also to extend exposure and interaction with wildlife for young and old.

"Having that interaction allows them to overcome fears and allows them to kind of form new ideas about how they feel about these animals," said Story.

