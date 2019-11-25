Heart of the High Plains: Artistic Advising

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christopher Rogerson is the artistic adviser for the Amarillo Symphony. He has also worked with the organization as a composer in residence. During last month’s concert, the Symphony performed one of Rogerson‘s compositions– “It Became Dark.” Here, Rogerson talks about the piece:

Come share your favorite holiday music with family and friends at Happy Holiday Pops– a sparkling celebration with carols, classics, sing-a-long and Santa – Amarillo’s new holiday tradition! It’s set for Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. For more information on the next performance of the Amarillo Symphony, click here.

