Heart of the High Plains: Another Chance House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) “Helping others, one man at a time,” that’s the message at Another Chance House in Amarillo as the non-profit helps many homeless men in our communities get a new lease on life.

“You know you’re driving in your car, you come to the stoplight there’s someone holding a sign saying, ‘we’ll work for food or need help’ and like a lot of other people my first reaction was to look the other way,” Development Director, Mollie Swafford explained.

Looking the other way is not an option for Swafford. She joined Another Chance House last year as its development director hoping to impact the lives of homeless men in the Panhandle.

“Grief, growing up in abusive homes, growing up maybe in the foster care system, serving our country and suffering from PTSD and other issues,” Swafford explained. “We have come to realize people who are experiencing homelessness are just that… They’re people.”

That belief is why Another Chance House not only provides food and shelter for men at its 18 different properties, but it also provides them with opportunities.

“If they’re ready to come into the structured living environment that our donors are providing here then they go through an interview process and when a bed opens up they’re able to come into the main house shelter,” Swafford said.

From there, the non-profit guides the men through a 12-step process that encourages them to overcome things such as addiction, outstanding legal or social obligations, and unemployment.

“All of those things together could take six months, they could take three years but as long as the man continues to try and move forward we want to help them get to that goal of self-sufficiency, leaving our campus and living their lives on their own,” Swafford added.

Swafford hopes those opportunities will open the door for the next man, looking for another chance.

“As long as a man is breathing he deserves another chance,” Swafford said.



If you’d like to get involved with Another Chance House, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: