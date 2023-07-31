AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Society for Prevention and Cruelty to Animals is a non-profit animal shelter whose mission is to take in rescued or stray animals and put them up for adoption.

Lynn May, Amarillo SPCA board president and volunteer, said the shelter is in need of monetary donations because they are predicting high vet bills this year.

“We’re estimating about $65,000 in vet expenses this year and that’s not even including the maintenance of our buildings, electrical, and whatnot to keep them running, so financial support would be greatly appreciated,” May said.

Debra Hall, Amarillo SPCA facility manager, said they are also in need of items like dog and cat food, paper towels, and other supplies.

“We do have wishlists so if you want to come in and find out what we’re in lack of, we have a wishlist we can give to you so you know what we need. But number one on the list is monetary donations. If we don’t have those donations coming in, these babies would probably be out of a home, we probably would have to close our doors down,” she said.

Hall said the shelter is also in need of volunteers.

“We don’t care if you can come in and give us 20 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, two hours. As long as you can come in and donate a few hours of your time,” Hall explained, “We have small dogs that come in and they have special needs. They are scared and just need somebody to come in and hold them, love them, and let them know we are not going to hurt them. So we are always in need of volunteers and fosters too.”

May said in addition to short-term volunteers, the shelter is also looking for long-term volunteers that can help on a weekly basis. She said they are in need of people who have a background in public relations, social media, and accounting.

May said spaying and neutering your pet is important, but it is also important to spay and neuter community animals.

“There are low-cost spay and neuter options, so there really isn’t an excuse anymore because there are clinics that accept vouchers. We participate with Lone Star Vet for a low-cost voucher. There are other places that have vouchers or a clinic as well, so we all need to step up and not just neuter our pets, but other ones too,” she said.

For more information about how to become a volunteer, donate, adopt, or foster, visit the Amarillo SPCA’s website.