Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — About a year ago, the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society (APHS) shifted the focus of their organization to rescue-based.

“It definitely helps you get through the bad days to see the good positive outcomes,” said Cynthia Clark, APHS Rescue Coordinator.

That’s what it’s like for Clark to see local dogs and cats go from living in some dangerous circumstances in which they may not have survived to not only surviving but thriving.

“A lot of these animals come in really beat down, shut down and they’re not ready for adoption. One of my favorite thing about rescues is that we work with groups who are equipped to handle these medical cases or just completely shut down medically, emotionally and they can rehabilitate them and get them ready for adoption and then actually go forth with that adoption,” said Clark.

APHS used to have an adoption program, rescue department and a small vet team. But about a year ago, they switched their focus to primarily on rescuing.

“The city shelter started doing adoptions and we just kind of felt like the need would be better met by sending them to rescue. The rescue department sends animals primarily out of state. We do work with some of the local rescues but primarily out of state to locations that don’t have such a severe overpopulation problem,” said Clark.

Clark says on average they’re sending out 200 to 300 animals out per month and they’ve established relationships that help them carry out their mission as efficiently and safely as possible.

“So I stay in constant communication with my contacts from the other states. I post pictures and network the animals out that way and they just let me know, we need age, dog friendliness and whatever information they need. I get them the information and I evaluate the animal,” said Clark.

All to help out local animals in need.

“It’s very rewarding to get to see them rehabilitated and living their best life,” said Clark.

Clark says they do all of their vetting in house, meaning they are the vet techs.

They create the records to send with the animals, prep the vans and coordinate all transports.

Clark also says they’re always in need of more fosters.

If you’re interested in signing up, click here.