Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society’s primary mission of rescuing area animals has not slowed down.

“In 2020, we sent 2,562 animals out to rescue. So far for 2021, we’ve sent 2,236,” said Cynthia Clark, Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society Director of Operations.

Those numbers put a big smile on the face of Clark.

“That’s a lot of lives that have been saved just in the last six months, the last year. Those animals, otherwise might have been euthanized. So I think we’ve had a substantial impact,” said Clark.

A little over a year and a half ago, APHS shifted the focus of their mission to be rescue-based.

In partnering with Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, Clark says one of the biggest positive changes they’ve had in the past year is access.

“We’ve gotten a lot more access to the facility, a lot more access to the animals. Therefore we’re able to move a lot more animals,” said Clark.

Just like a number of other local non-profits and businesses though, APHS did take a hit during the pandemic.

“Financially it was really hard for us. We typically would do our annual fundraiser event, “Days of Wine and Rover” and we were not able to do that because of the pandemic. We’ve got some regular supporters that we definitely appreciate but our big fundraiser definitely helps a lot every year,” said Clark.

But Clark says they’re not letting anything stand in their way of helping out as many of our furry friends find that forever home.

“You know we work here at the shelter. We see a lot of really sad things, the scared dogs, the abused dogs, the cats, the sad things. So getting to see them in a home and just being happy and getting to just be an animal, getting to be loved is really gratifying,” said Clark.

Clark says they’re hoping to hold their “Days of Wine and Rover” event again this year after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

If you’d like to learn more about APHS and how you can adopt some of their animals, click here: https://www.facebook.com/AmarilloPanhandleHumaneSociety