Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo ISD holds ‘Empty Bowls’ event for Kids Cafe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District announced it will be hosting an “Empty Bowls” event April 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Polk Street United Methodist Church Great Hall to raise money for Kids Cafe, a Feeding America® Program that is offered locally by High Plains Food Bank. The community is invited to attend.

Said the District, for a $10 donation at the door, guests will enjoy a delicious meal of homemade beef stew, available for dine-in or carry out, and be able to choose a student hand-crated bowl as a keepsake reminder of all the bowls that go unfilled. All proceeds go to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe to fight childhood hunger in our community.

“One in five local children faces hunger, and this impacts students’ learning and development every day in the classroom,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “We are very grateful that AISD has partnered with us again to support Kids Cafe through Empty Bowls.”

In addition to raising critical funds to fight childhood hunger, AISD said “Empty Bowls” will activate students across the district in giving back to their community. Art students will contribute handcrafted commemorative bowls, culinary arts students will provide fresh-baked bread for the event, and student choirs will provide entertainment the evening of the event. AISD said it will underwrite the cost of the ingredients for the beef stew, which Kids Cafe staff will prepare and deliver.

“By engaging our students in this districtwide service-learning project and our educators in an awareness campaign over hunger in our community, we are excited to support Kids Cafe and offer the creations of our students to our community,” says Denise Blanchard, director of the community partnerships program for AISD.

Noted by the release, “Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to increase awareness of hunger and raise funds to support organizations that feed those in need. For more information or to schedule media interviews, please contact Tina Brohlin, HPFB director of development at 806-350-1435 or tina@hpfb.org”