AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Housing First started in 2016, getting people without shelter off the street and into housing, and the nonprofit still does that work, plus much more.

AHF operates the Code Blue Warming Station, which activates during certain weather conditions to get people out of the cold and into the shelter—and those conditions are likely to occur later this week.

“We welcome people with their pets, and we’ve had as many as 24 dogs and a cat in here this season,” Williams Trice said. “We want their entry into Code Blue to be as low a barrier as possible, so we accept people in any state, as long as they are unsheltered. We want them to come in and get warm and stay alive through the extreme winter weather.”

There, they connect people with resources.

Williams Trice said AHF helps clients get identity documents to help them get jobs, housing, and even benefits.

“A Texas birth certificate costs $23. That’s really not that much when you think about it but when we start looking at out-of-state birth certificates, we could be spending as much as $70 or $80 to acquire those and sometimes people who were born overseas if they were military dependents, those can cost a lot of money from the State Department. So it adds up.”

They also provide follow-up to clients and even furniture once they get into housing.

“We do furniture, household goods, when people move into their place so that they can have their place transform into a home,” she said.

However, they are running solely on community donations and have been for about two years.

“We’re very lucky to have such devoted volunteers, but there are still bills that have to go along with operating a building of the size,” Williams Trice added. “The donations that are in-kind, those go directly to our clients, and we’re supplying those to them. But we also need the cash donations to help with operations.”

One AHF client, Steven Montelli, said he is in his 60s and only recently became unhoused for the first time.

“I’m on the waiting list, you know and I’m trying to, I’m trying to find something right now. I do get SSI. I do get food stamps. I’m not starving, but it’s getting cold out here,” Montelli said outside of the building on Tuesday afternoon.”But the people out here, God bless y’all for this place, for helping everybody. Bringing the food is a blessing. It really is. I’m very, very grateful and I know these people are too.”

Williams Trice said AHF pays rent in 6-month increments and they have a $6,000 rent payment due soon.

“We’re still able to operate, but it’s just like we’re kind of limping by. We have a rent payment that’s actually due this month, and we don’t have that all together just yet,” she added. “So we’re hoping that we’ll be able to get some contributions from the community to be able to get the rent paid, and that’ll take us through June.”