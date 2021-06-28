Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Habitat for Humanity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In December of 2021, Habitat for Humanity in Amarillo will celebrate its’ 40th birthday.

“We started and affiliated in 1981. We’re actually the second affiliate in Texas, after San Antonio. And we actually were founded by the same original founders of international,” said Citlaly Zamarripa, Community Relations Director of Habitat for Humanity in Amarillo.

Habitat for Humanity is commonly known for the homes the organization builds from the ground up.

Zamarripa continued, “We build two bedroom to three bedroom houses for lower income families, better first time homeowners that wouldn’t qualify through a traditional home loan, or home loans are 0% mortgages.”

Additionally, Habitat for Humanity only requires a $1,000 down payment, while offering classes to help guarantee financial stability moving forward.

“The families also go through 30 financial classes, and have to put in 500 sweat equity hours so that they can earn their home and that they can guarantee that stability going forward,” said Zamarripa.

Due to the pandemic, in 2020, Amarillo’s Habitat for Humanity had to limit the number of its’ volunteers.

“So we were not asking volunteers actively to come and volunteer in these houses or at the Restore, because we want to limit you know, the exposure and keep the community safe, of course,” explained the Community Relations Director. However, as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, the nonprofit looks forward to their volunteers returning. “We are super excited about that, because our program relies 90% on volunteer work, so it’ll really kick things up again, and we’re just looking forward to it.”

Amarillo’s Habitat for Humanity organization also has upcoming events. On August 5th, the nonprofit will host a donor event at the Tascosa Drive-In Theater. Zamarripa shared that the event will have a Wizard of Oz theme, because “there’s no place like home.”

For further information on the organization, click here to go to the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity website.

For further information on how to get started as a volunteer, click here.

To read the requirements for becoming a “Habitat Homeowner”, click here.

For further information on Amarillo’s Habitat for Humanity thrift store, ReStore, click here.