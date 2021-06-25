Heart of the High Plains: Amarillo Children’s Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Amarillo Children’s home is moving towards its 100th anniversary with the same mission in mind: To inspire and facilitate generational change through children.

Since the 1940’s Amarillo Children’s Home has supported 5 to 19 year olds previously removed from their families by CPS. Executive Director, Belinda Crelia-Palacios said the organization provides a home and a sense of normalcy.

“We really specialize in keeping sibling groups together, especially those larger sibling groups. There’s a lot of times when people drive by and they just think its homes,” Crelia-Palacios said. “That’s just part of the neighborhood it’s just homes.”

ACH’s mentorship programs also help teens navigate life after 19.

“Aging out of the foster care system is um can be very very tricky for our kids the stats are very high for homelessness for incarceration and also for traffic being trafficked,” Crelia-Palacios explained.

Crelia-Palacios said although ACH receives some state funding they rely on community support to keep the doors open.

“The state requires so much of providers anymore to keep your doors open and when those requirements come rolling down 9 times out of 10 there’s a cost to it and in the last year and a half there’s been a significant cost,” Crelia-Palacios added.

But Crelia-Palacios said for the children to have a better future, it’s a cost worth fighting for.

“So when they have families they don’t have to experience what they have in the past,” Crelia-Palacios said.

ACH held its annual roots and wings event last month, but it’s never too late to support them. Click here for more information.